Netflix Added 21 New Movies/TV Shows Today

The first day of the month is here, which means that the various streaming services on offer have updated their content libraries, adding a slew of new movies and TV shows while also quietly removing many others in the hopes that you won’t notice.

March 2021 is shaping up to be one of the biggest months ever for streaming with Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Godzilla vs. Kong and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier all due before the 31st, but Netflix have also bulked out the library with some great titles. Once again, the entire genre spectrum is covered, and what the new additions lack in originality, they more than make up for in variety.

Comic book fans have Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins and The Dark Knight to look forward to, slasher enthusiasts can revisit futuristic Friday the 13th sequel Jason X and those with a soft spot for prestige drama can bask in the warm glow of Morgan Freeman playing Nelson Mandela in Clint Eastwood’s Invictus. That’s just the tip of the iceberg, and you can check out the full list below.

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell *Netflix Documentary

Batman Begins (2005)

Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche (2021)

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Dances with Wolves (1990)

DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1

I Am Legend (2007)

Invictus (2009)

Jason X (2001)

Killing Gunther (2017)

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019)

Nights in Rodanthe (2008)

Power Rangers Beast Morphers: Season 2

Rain Man (1988)

Step Up: Revolution (2012)

Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (2006)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Training Day (2001)

Two Weeks Notice (2002)

Year One (2009)

Studio comedy is covered by Jack Black and Michael Cera’s Year One, Two Weeks Notice appeals to the rom-com crowd, a double dose of Will Smith is now available thanks to I Am Legend and The Pursuit of Happyness, and Kevin Costner’s epic Best Picture winner Western Dances with Wolves will be hoping to capture even a slice of the audience who checked out Tom Hanks’ recent foray into the genre with News of the World. That’s a solid lineup to kick off March, and there’s plenty more where that came from coming to Netflix over the next 30 days.