Netflix Added 3 New Movies And 3 New TV Shows Today

If you’re seeking new stuff to watch, you can almost always be guaranteed that Netflix has got you covered with a giant collection of movies, shows and specials. Just this month alone has seen such major additions as the entire Jurassic Park trilogy, the extremely popular Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt flick Project Power, and quirky movies like Being John Malkovich and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

That’s enough to warrant a subscription on its own, but as usual, Netflix never stops and today bring us a content drop that contains a handful of new things you might want to check out when you’re done watching all of the stuff added earlier in the month.

For one, German series Biohackers joins the platform today. This conspiracy drama poses a lot of questions about how far scientists are willing to go and whether there’s even a line to be crossed to begin with. Early impressions have been mixed, but it appears that most people agree that it’s, at the very least, an engaging dive down the rabbit hole of science.

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens, meanwhile, is an interesting new documentary that tells the short story of a man who finds love while seeking aliens, and it might just put a smile on your face, which we could all use in such troubled times.

For more, here’s the full list of everything that landed on Netflix today:

Biohackers (Season 1) – German sci-fi series.

Goedam (Season 1) – Korean anthology horror series.

Good Kisser – Romantic comedy.

Great Pretender (Season 1) – Anime series.

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens – Documentary about a man unexpectedly finding love.

The Crimes That Bind – Japanese murder mystery film.

If none of today’s Netflix additions excite you, you can always head over here to check out everything else that’s coming throughout the rest of August. Alternatively, the streaming site recently revealed their September line-up and you can browse the entire list right here.