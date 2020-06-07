Netflix Added 64 New Movies And 18 New TV Shows This Week

The first of the month is always a big day for streaming services, as that’s when the bulk of their new content for the month tends to hit, with the rest being dished out in small batches over the following weeks. That’s especially true of Netflix, who kicked off June with a massive helping of fresh movies and TV shows on the 1st, and following it up a handful of new releases in the days after.

In fact, there were a whopping total of 64 new films and 18 new TV series that arrived on the streaming site this week, and the full list can be found down below:

64 New Movies Added This Week

122 (2019)

2 Alone in Paris (Seuls Two) (2008)

365 Days (2020)

Act of Valour (2012)

Air Force One (1997)

All Dogs Go to Heaven (1989)

Bad News Bears (2005)

Before the Summer Crowds (2015)

Big Stone Gap (2014)

Can’t Complain (2007)

Cape Fear (1991)

Casper (1995)

Chippa (2019)

Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai (2020) Netflix Original

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Clueless (1995)

Cook Off (2017)

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Forensic (2020)

High Strung Free Dance (2018)

Hostage (2005)

Hot Sweet Sour (Aci Tatli Eksi) (2017)

Hulk Vs. (2009)

Inside Man (2006)

Juice (1992)

Juwanna Mann (2002)

Kalek Shanab (2019)

Killing Gunther (2017)

Lady Bird (2017)

Lust, Caution (2007)

Malcolm X (1992)

Merry Men 2: Another Mission (2019)

Mirai (2018)

Observe and Report (2009)

Our House (2018)

Planet Hulk (2010)

Priest (2011)

Project Papa (2018)

Rememory (2017)

Spelling the Dream (2020)

Starship Troopers (1997)

The Boy (2016)

The Car (1977)

The Disaster Artist (2017)

The Family (2013)

The Guest (2014)

The Healer (2017)

The Help (2011)

The Lake House (2006)

The Last Days of American Crime (2020) Netflix Original

The Light of My Eyes (Nour Einy) (2010)

The Night Clerk (2020)

The Queen (2006)

The Show (This Is Your Death) (2017)

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

The Stolen (2017)

True: Rainbow Rescue (2020) Netflix Original

Twister (1996)

V for Vendetta (2005)

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007)

West Side Story (1961)

What’s Up? (2006)

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan (2008)

Zodiac (2007)

18 New TV Series Added This Week

13 Reasons Why (Season 4) Netflix Original

Alone (Season 6)

BAKI (Part 3) Netflix Original

Can You Hear Me? (M’entends-tu?) (Season 1) Netflix Original

Cardcaptor Sakura (Seasons 1-2)

Cocomelon (Season 1)

Comedy Bang! Bang! (Seasons 1-5)

Dear My Friends (Season 1)

Fuller House (Final Season) Netflix Original

Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On (Season 1)

Hannibal (Season 1-3)

Megalo Box (Season 1)

Midnight Diner (Season 3)

My Shy Boss (Season 1)

Queen of the South (Season 4)

Queer Eye (Season 5) Netflix Original

Revolutionary Love (Season 1)

Supernatural (Season 15)

So, where to begin? Well, most of this we’ve covered over the past few days, with earlier articles highlighting the brilliant Hannibal, the fourth and final season of 13 Reasons Why and another run of Queen of the South.

Meanwhile, for movies, we’ve already told you about all the great horror titles that made their debut on Netflix this week, while the underrated Robert Downey Jr.-starring Zodiac and superbly entertaining V For Vendetta are also both well worth a watch. And then, of course, there’s a double whammy of Denzel Washington efforts, with both Inside Man and Malcom X hitting the platform this month, too. And that’s only scratching the surface.

Suffice it to say, Netflix has been bringing their A-game this month and we’re only one week in. Admittedly, the rest of June is looking a little less exciting, but we’ve still got original movies like Da 5 Bloods and Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga to look forward to. Not to mention a whole bunch of licensed content.

But tell us, what have you been streaming lately? Take to the comments section down below and share your picks.