Netflix Added 8 New Movies Today And A New TV Show

Every day that we’re all stuck inside is another day we all hope for new content to stream on our service of choice. Luckily for us, Netflix has been doing a great job of keeping everyone satisfied with substantial drops all throughout the pandemic, and although we lost some great stuff at the end of April, May is shaping up to be yet another excellent month for the streamer. As a matter of fact, the platform is adding a few new things that you might want to check out today.

Most notably, the Michelle Obama biographical documentary, Becoming, arrived on Netflix this morning. The film follows the former First Lady on her tour promoting her memoir – also called Becoming – which details her experiences as a child all the way through her time in the White House. The book is a deeply personal and affecting story, and the documentary looks to expand on it by offering a wonderful behind-the-scenes look at the tour and the legacy of one of the most beloved figures in modern history, making it well worth the watch regardless of which side of the political spectrum you fall on.

You can also catch the Al Pacino flop Hangman, if you dare. The film did pretty awful with critics and audiences alike, but this detective flick comes in at a lean 98 minutes, so it might be worth killing an hour and a half to see it through. If that’s a little heavy for you though, and you’re in the mood to just sit back and laugh, the fourth season of CBC’s Workin’ Moms also hit Netflix today, as did Jerry Seinfeld’s new stand-up comedy special, 23 Hours to Kill.

Here’s the full list of everything that arrived on Netflix on May 6th:

Movies:

Arctic Dogs

Becoming

ChuChuTV Bedtime Stories & Moral Stories for Kids (English)

ChuChuTV Surprise Eggs Learning Videos (English)

Hangman

Luccas Neto em: Acampamento de Férias 2

One Day: Justice Delivered

Sí, Mi Amor

TV Shows:

Workin’ Moms (Season 4)

Stand-up Specials:

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill

As usual, there’s no shortage of stuff to watch on Netflix, so get comfortable and ride out the pandemic on your couch, and stay tuned here for further updates on new content releases.