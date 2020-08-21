Netflix Just Added 8 New Movies/TV Shows For The Weekend

Today marks the beginning of the weekend, and there’s nothing most of us would rather do than put the week behind us and watch a movie or TV series. Thankfully, as always, Netflix has got you covered with plenty to catch up on in August. You can binge the third and final season of The Rain, have a Jurassic Park marathon with the entire trilogy, or dive into some of the quirkier movies on the service, such as the mind-bending Being John Malkovich and underrated indie romance Safety Not Guaranteed.

If that’s not enough for you, though, then rest assured that today marks a big content drop just in time for weekend binging, and there are at least a handful of highly-anticipated additions you’ll want to take a look at.

Most notably, Part 1 of the fifth season of Lucifer is now available. This extremely popular series about Satan living among humans in Los Angeles was picked up by Netflix a while back after it was cancelled on Fox, and it’s since remained quite a hit among subscribers. Even better, a sixth and final season has been confirmed, too, so there’s at least a little bit more of this devilish show on the way.

For more, here’s the full list of what arrived today:

Alien TV (Season 1) – Kids comedy series.

Class of ’83 – Film about a demoted police officer attempting to break a case.

Dark Forces (Season 1) – Dark horror series.

Fuego negro – Mexican horror flick.

Hoops (Season 1) – Adult animated series.

Lucifer (Season 5, Part 1) – Series about Satan living in Los Angeles.

Rust Valley Restorers (Season 3) – Canadian reality show about restoring cars.

The Sleepover – Film about siblings discovering their mom is a thief.

If none of this appeals to you, worry not. There’s still tons of other stuff landing on Netflix throughout the remainder of the month, and you can check it all out right here. You can also head over here to see everything coming to the platform in September so that you can get a head start on what you want to add to your list. As expected, there’s lots of exciting content on the way.