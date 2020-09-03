Netflix Added 2 New Movies, 2 New Shows And A Comedy Special Today

You can always count on Netflix to keep churning out quality content every month, and it’s really come in handy during 2020 while so many people are stuck inside needing new stuff to watch. September has been off to a great start so far, too, already adding movies like Denzel Washington’s Glory, classic musical Grease, the Hannibal Lecter tale Red Dragon and the drug-fuelled Seth Rogen and James Franco flick Pineapple Express.

Of course, that’s not all that subscribers will get in September, as there are quite a few other major drops hitting throughout the month. Perhaps the most notable is September 23rd’s Enola Holmes, which stars Millie Bobby Brown as the sister of the famous Sherlock Holmes – played here by Henry Cavill. If that’s not your thing, though, you may be more excited about September 4th’s psychological horror I’m Thinking of Ending Things, which has already scored a quite impressive 88% on Rotten Tomatoes.

As for today, Netflix’s biggest drop is the rom-com Love, Guaranteed, which stars Damon Wayans Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook in a story about an attorney helping a woman sue a dating website. As expected, of course, things take quite an obvious turn for her, but the predictability of romantic films is often their most charming quality, so this one may be worth an evening of your time.

Here’s everything that was added today:

Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre (2020) – Portuguese stand-up special.

– Portuguese stand-up special. Ave Maryam (2018) – Indonenisan romance-drama.

– Indonenisan romance-drama. Love, Guaranteed (2020) – Rachael Leigh Cook and Damon Wayans Jr. star in this new romantic comedy.

– Rachael Leigh Cook and Damon Wayans Jr. star in this new romantic comedy. The Platform (Season 1) – A programming genius builds a fact-finding, truth-seeking internet portal while reckoning with trouble at home.

– A programming genius builds a fact-finding, truth-seeking internet portal while reckoning with trouble at home. Young Wallander (Season 1) – Newly graduated police officer finds himself embroiled in grisly cases. Based on the Swedish and British series Wallander.

Today may only have a few new pieces of content, but there’s plenty more on the way throughout September and you can head through here to check out what’s coming down the pipeline.