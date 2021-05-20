Netflix Added 7 New Movies/TV Shows Today

This Thursday is a pretty busy day for Netflix, as Thursdays go, with seven new titles having debuted on the streaming platform this May 20th. More specifically, that’s six films and one TV series Four of them are intentional productions, with the other three consisting of a documentary, a Robert Rodriguez movie and the final season of an acclaimed comedy.

Here’s the full list and then scroll down for more intel on what’s new on Netflix today.

Movies

678 (2010)

Asmaa (2011)

Hating Peter Tatchell (2021)

Little Singham Future mein Satakli (2021)

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World (2011)

Taxi No. 9211 (2006)

TV Series

Special (Season 2) Netflix Original

Let’s take a look at the international titles first. 2010’s 678 is an Egyptian political thriller focusing on the lives of three women from different walks of life who are publicly harassed. 2011’s Asmaa is another Egyptian production. Based on a true story, this moving drama tells the history of a HIV-positive woman who struggles to live with the burden of keeping it secret.

Moving on, today also delivers Little Singham Future Mein Satakli, an Indian sci-fi animated series for kids. Then there’s Taxi No. 9211, a Hindi-language comedy thriller about a cab driver who gets his hands on the key to a spoilt heir’s fortune. Priyanka Chopra features in a cameo.

Hating Peter Tatchell is a new documentary about the fascinating life story of the titular controversial human rights advocate. Meanwhile, what’s likely to be the most popular of today’s additions is 2011’s Spy-Kids: All The Time in the World, the fourth – and, to date, last – entry in Robert Rodriguez’s spy franchise. Jessica Alba stars as a retired secret agent who teams up with her step-kids to save the day. One for those who enjoyed Rodriguez’s We Can Be Heroes.

Last but not least, season 2 of Special is the sole TV series that debuted this Thursday. The semi-autobiographical story of creator and star Ryan O’Connell, who plays an out gay man with mild cerebral palsy, was nominated for four Emmys following its first season. The series concludes with these eight new episodes.

Catch all this on Netflix now.