Netflix Just Added 9 New Movies/TV Shows

It’s easy to be appreciative of everything Netflix has added so far this month considering just how much entertainment value has been included. December has brought such huge titles as the star-filled action thriller Triple 9, classic Adam Sandler comedies 50 First Dates and Little Nicky, the Jurassic Park trilogy, and a host of Christmas-related content sure to put you in the holiday spirit.

The best part of it all, of course, is that the month is only halfway over, so there’s plenty more content drops to come – though today marks a very special yet somber one. Indeed, many of today’s selections bring with them equal parts happiness and sadness, as they feature beloved celebrities that we’ve lost in the horrible year that has been 2020. It may be tough to have lost people who touched our lives, but it’s also wonderful to have an opportunity to see them do more of the thing they loved the most.

First off, we’re offered a bit of a tribute to Alex Trebek, who passed from stage 4 pancreatic cancer less than a month ago, as the heaping collection of Jeopardy! episodes added today honor the much-adored host’s memory and will be sure to be a fun watch for any fans of the long-running game show.

Meanwhile, Chadwick Boseman, who was lost to colon cancer earlier this year, can be seen today in his final movie Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Though Boseman will likely always be best known for his role as Black Panther in the MCU, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom features a knock-out performance from the actor as a trumpeter who plays a big part in an infamous recording session in 1920s Chicago.

Netflix Reveals Character Posters For Chadwick Boseman's Final Movie 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Here’s everything Netflix added today:

Guest House

Home for Christmas (Season 2)

Jeopardy! Champion Run V

Jeopardy! Champion Run VI

Jeopardy! Teacher’s Tournament

Jeopardy! College Championship

Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Sweet Home

As you can see, you’ve got plenty to keep you busy today, but you can nevertheless head over here if you’d like to know what else Netflix has to offer in December. There’s sure to be some other stuff that will catch your eye, too.