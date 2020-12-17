A Great Underrated Jason Momoa Movie Just Hit Netflix

In a month already filled to the brim with fantastic new additions, it’s always icing on the cake when Netflix brings along even more solid films to the service’s expansive library. So in the event that you’ve already watched through such big new releases as sci-fi classic E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, the entire Jurassic Park trilogy, and the star-studded thriller Triple 9, you’re definitely going to want to go check out today’s only new release.

Jason Momoa‘s underrated and often forgotten 2018 thriller Braven is now available to stream on Netflix. In the flick, Momoa stars as Joe Braven, a logging company owner who takes a trip with his father (Stephen Lang) to their hunting cabin for a bit of bonding. When they run into a gang of drug traffickers, however, they soon find themselves in an unexpected fight for their lives. It also stars Garret Dillahunt and Zahn McClarnon as the film’s antagonists.

Braven did fairly well with most critics and earned itself a 77% on Rotten Tomatoes, mostly receiving praise for its tense action sequences and solid acting, though it was criticized for its occasionally poor dialogue and relatively barebones overall narrative. All that being said, it’d make for a good movie night if you’re just looking to see some asses get kicked by one of Hollywood’s most beloved stars.

If you’re not in the mood to watch Jason Momoa beat down anyone, though, there’s still plenty to come throughout the remainder of December, so head through here to take a look at what all to expect. Most notably, keep your eyes peeled for Chadwick Boseman’s final film Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom tomorrow the 18th, the adorable and funny animated flick Rango on the 28th, and the fourth and final season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on the 31st.