Netflix Is Adding 24 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

The latest star-studded original movie from Netflix has unsurprisingly been dominating the most-watched list, despite Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer’s Thunder Force being widely dismissed by critics and positively roasted by subscribers. When you’ve got a customer base of over 200 million and some of Hollywood’s biggest names churning out a steady stream of in-house content, reviews are arguably less important than ever these days in the streaming wars, but it’ll be interesting to see if the company releases viewing numbers for the panned superhero effort.

Of course, there’s every chance Thunder Force could be completely forgotten about by this time next week, even if the 24 new additions to the film and television library coming over the next seven days doesn’t contain many titles that could be deemed as must-see. The biggest of the bunch is arguably Jamie Foxx’s sitcom Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!, which marks the Academy Award winner’s return to small screen comedy for the first time in 20 years, and it’s just one of many projects he’s got lined up at Netflix including sci-fi comedy They Cloned Tyrone, vampiric actioner Day Shift and any potential Project Power sequels.

There are a few well-regarded established titles on the way along with the typical blend of original movies, family films, documentaries and animated favorites, and you can check out the full list below.

Released April 12

New Gods: Nezha Reborn *NETFLIX FILM

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: Seasons 1-4

Released April 13

The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1

Mighty Express: Season 3 *NETFLIX FAMILY

My Love: Six Stories of True Love *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Released April 14

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Law School *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Circle: Season 2 *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Soul *NETFLIX FILM

Why Did You Kill Me? *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Released April 15

Dark City Beneath the Beat

The Master

Ride or Die *NETFLIX FILM

Released April 16

Arlo the Alligator Boy *NETFLIX FAMILY

Ajeeb Daastaans *NETFLIX FILM

Barbie & Chelsea The Lost Birthday

Crimson Peak

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 4: Mexico *NETFLIX FAMILY

Into the Beat *NETFLIX FILM

Rush

Synchronic

Why Are You Like This *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Zookeeper’s Wife

Released April 18

Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 2 *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Guillermo del Toro’s Crimson Peak and Chris Hemsworth’s Rush could end up cracking the Top 10 list, with Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan’s existential sci-fi thriller Synchronic also possessing plenty of breakout potential having won strong critical notices when it first hit VOD last October, but as always Netflix has provided plenty of variety among the next batch of weekly arrivals.