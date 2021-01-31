Netflix Is Adding 29 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

The first day of the month is always a big one for Netflix subscribers, with a huge number of new film and television titles being dropped onto the platform, many of which almost instantly find themselves being added to millions of watch lists around the world. Of course, February is no different, and there are a slew of incoming arrivals over the next seven days that’ll scratch almost every genre itch.

Following several of his recent efforts having troubled the Top 10 most-watched chart after debuting over the last couple of months, Jason Statham’s The Bank Job is primed for a good showing among viewers, although it isn’t the sort of straightforward wham-bang action fare that’s come to define his career for the last two decades.

There’s also a double dose of Leonardo DiCaprio for those who can’t wait for the beloved actor’s Netflix original debut Don’t Look Up to arrive later this year, with Christopher Nolan’s Inception and Martin Scorsese’s Shutter Island available to stream from the 1st. Jon Favreau’s sorely underrated Zathura, a companion piece to Robin Williams’ Jumanji, is also on its way to Netflix, and you can check out the full week’s worth of new content below.

Released February 1

The Bank Job (2008)

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Inception (2010)

Love Daily: Season 1

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

My Dead Ex: Season 1

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

The Patriot (2000)

Rocks (2019)

Shutter Island (2010)

The Unsetting: Season 1

Zac and Mia: Seasons 1-2

Zathura (2005)



Released February 2

Kid Cosmic *Netflix Family

Mighty Express: Season 2 *Netflix Family

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2 *Netflix Comedy Series

Released February 3

All My Friends Are Dead *Netflix Film

Black Beach *Netflix Film

Firefly Lane *Netflix Original

Released February 5

Hache: Season 2 *Netflix Original

Invisible City *Netflix Original

The Last Paradiso *Netflix Film

Little Big Women *Netflix Original

Malcolm & Marie *Netflix Film

Space Sweepers *Netflix Film

Strip Down, Rise Up *Netflix Documentary

The Yin Yang Master: Dream of Eternity *Netflix Film

Released February 6

The Sinner: Jamie (The Sinner: Season 3)

Mel Gibson and Roland Emmerich’s historical epic The Patriot will more than satisfy cravings for spectacle and massive scale action, while Zendaya and John David Washington headline potential awards season contender Malcolm & Marie, with classic rom-com My Best Friend’s Wedding all but guaranteed to draw in the nostalgia crowd. Once again, the first of the month has seen Netflix cater to almost every imaginable taste, and it’s little wonder that the undisputed leader in the streaming wars recently passed the 200 million subscriber mark.