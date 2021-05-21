Netflix Is Adding A Bunch Of New Horror Content In June

While there is already much to to anticipate on Netflix next month, the streaming platform is also adding a lot of new horror content for subscribers. The service is reportedly investing heavily in the genre going forward, after having success with the likes of His House and several other titles, and highlights for June include The Devil Below, The Seventh Day and the second season of zombie series Black Summer.

First up, The Devil Below sees a group of researchers investigate underground coal mines in the Appalachians that have been on fire for decades, and the abandoned Shookum Hills. There they find a disturbing secret, in a movie from Chernobyl Diaries‘ Brad Parker. Also coming to Netflix is The Seventh Day, a Guy Pearce-starring story about demonic possession, which had a limited theatrical run in March.

On the lighter side of things, Vampire Academy features Zoey Deutch as a half-human, half-vampire teen who has to negotiate school hierarchies with protecting mortal vampires from immortal, more vicious versions of the legend. Mark Waters of Mean Girls fame directed this 2014 comedy-horror, which was a critical and commercial flop on release, but might fall into the so-bad-it’s-good category.

Other new additions includes found footage parody A Haunted House 2, Western The Wind, and season 2 of zombie apocalypse show Black Summer, a prequel to Z Nation. Just to recap, then, here’s what fans of the horror genre can enjoy in June:

When combined with the premiere of Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead this week, and the recent impact of Things Heard & Seen, Netflix looks set to remain a home for horrific material across different genres. Although the fresh picks mentioned above are an eclectic bunch, those searching for a quick and easy watch should be able to find something to enjoy from the list.