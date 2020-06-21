Netflix Adding 19 New Movies And TV Shows This Week
A new week is approaching, and Netflix has got you covered with another glut of fresh content coming up over the next several days. There are numerous movies being added to the streaming giant’s library this week, as well as a bunch of Netflix Originals – including one of the most anticipated comedy movies of the year.
So, without further ado, check out the full list of films and TV shows coming to Netflix from Monday, June 22nd to Sunday, June 28th.
June 22nd
- Dark Skies (2013) – Horror
- The Royal Hibiscus Hotel (2017) – Nigerian romcom
June 23rd
- Eric Andre: Legalize Everything (2020) – Stand-up special
- Roswell: New Mexico (Season 2) – The CW sci-fi drama
June 24th
- Athlete A (2020) – Documentary
- Bulbbul (2020) – Indian horror
- Crazy Delicious (Season 1) – Food docu-series.
- Lenox Hill (Special Episode) – Medical docu-series
- Nobody Knows I’m Here (2020) – Chilean drama
June 25th
- Vivah (2006) – Indian musical
June 26th
- All For Love (Season 1) – Spanish drama
- Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (2020) – Comedy
- Home Game (Season 1) – Sports documentary series.
- Straight Up (2019) – Romcom
- Twogether (Season 1) – South Korean travel reality series
June 27th
- Dark – German sci-fi series
- Ride Like A Girl – Sports movie about horse riding
June 28th
- #FriendButMarried 2 (2020) – Indonesian romance biopic
- Skin – A documentary where “Beverly Naya returns to Nigeria to discover the impact of colorism.”
The highlight of the week’s new additions has to be Eurovision: The Story of Fire Saga, Will Ferrell’s latest film, which is inspired by the Eurovision Song Contest. The movie was originally scheduled for a theatrical release back in May to tie in with the real musical competition, but this was cancelled due to the pandemic and instead it’s found a home on streaming. Ferrell and Rachel McAdams star as Icelandic pop duo Fire Saga who hope to win big at the contest, while Dan Stevens plays their main rival, larger-than-life Russian rock star Alexander Lemkov.
Elsewhere, there’s 2013 horror Dark Skies, a haunted house thriller starring Keri Russell, and the second season of Roswell: New Mexico, The CW’s remake of their classic sci-fi drama which only just wrapped up last week on the network. There’s also a lot of overseas content as well, including Nigerian romcom The Royal Hibiscus Hotel, Chilean drama Nobody Knows I’m Here and Indian musical Vivah.
Source: What's On Netflix
