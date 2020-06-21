Netflix Adding 19 New Movies And TV Shows This Week

A new week is approaching, and Netflix has got you covered with another glut of fresh content coming up over the next several days. There are numerous movies being added to the streaming giant’s library this week, as well as a bunch of Netflix Originals – including one of the most anticipated comedy movies of the year.

So, without further ado, check out the full list of films and TV shows coming to Netflix from Monday, June 22nd to Sunday, June 28th.

June 22nd

Dark Skies (2013) – Horror

The Royal Hibiscus Hotel (2017) – Nigerian romcom

June 23rd

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything (2020) – Stand-up special

Roswell: New Mexico (Season 2) – The CW sci-fi drama

June 24th

Athlete A (2020) – Documentary

Bulbbul (2020) – Indian horror

Crazy Delicious (Season 1) – Food docu-series.

Lenox Hill (Special Episode) – Medical docu-series

Nobody Knows I’m Here (2020) – Chilean drama

June 25th

Vivah (2006) – Indian musical

June 26th

All For Love (Season 1) – Spanish drama

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (2020) – Comedy

Home Game (Season 1) – Sports documentary series.

Straight Up (2019) – Romcom

Twogether (Season 1) – South Korean travel reality series

June 27th

Dark – German sci-fi series

Ride Like A Girl – Sports movie about horse riding

June 28th

#FriendButMarried 2 (2020) – Indonesian romance biopic

Skin – A documentary where “Beverly Naya returns to Nigeria to discover the impact of colorism.”

The highlight of the week’s new additions has to be Eurovision: The Story of Fire Saga, Will Ferrell’s latest film, which is inspired by the Eurovision Song Contest. The movie was originally scheduled for a theatrical release back in May to tie in with the real musical competition, but this was cancelled due to the pandemic and instead it’s found a home on streaming. Ferrell and Rachel McAdams star as Icelandic pop duo Fire Saga who hope to win big at the contest, while Dan Stevens plays their main rival, larger-than-life Russian rock star Alexander Lemkov.

Elsewhere, there’s 2013 horror Dark Skies, a haunted house thriller starring Keri Russell, and the second season of Roswell: New Mexico, The CW’s remake of their classic sci-fi drama which only just wrapped up last week on the network. There’s also a lot of overseas content as well, including Nigerian romcom The Royal Hibiscus Hotel, Chilean drama Nobody Knows I’m Here and Indian musical Vivah.

Tell us, though, what have you been watching on Netflix lately and what are you looking forward to catching over the next week? Let us know in the comments below.