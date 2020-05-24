Netflix Adds 3 New Movies And 1 New Show Today, Including An Original

Just as we saw yesterday, the end of the month appears to mean a slowdown of fresh content coming to Netflix, with the first few weeks of May bringing with it most of the new arrivals. However, that doesn’t mean the streaming giant will be leaving its subscribers out in the cold and we’ve got a total of 4 new additions to check out today.

Seen down below, there are 3 movies and 1 TV show that’ve made their debut on the platform on May 24th and while it’s hardly the most exciting or meaty line-up of content, we’re just happy to see Netflix continuing to update their library on a daily basis and doing their best to ensure that we stay busy and entertained while in lockdown.

Here’s the full list of what arrived today:

3 New Movies Added Today

American Gospel: Christ Alone (2018)

One Day We’ll Talk About Today (Nanti Kita Cerita Tentang Hari Ini) (2020)

Si Doel the Movie 3 (Akhir Kisah Cinta Si Doel) (2020)

1 New TV Series Added Today

Betaal (Season 1) Netflix Original

Without a doubt, the standout of the above mentioned titles would have to be the new original show Betaal. This Indian zombie series is touching down with a fair amount of hype behind it and sees a remote village play host to a terrifying battle when an “undead East India Company officer and his battalion of zombie redcoats attack a squad of modern-day soldiers.”

Admittedly, the zombie subgenre is already pretty crowded, both when it comes to movies and television, but Betaal certainly looks to be worth a watch and early reactions online have been mostly positive. If you’re looking for a horror fix and don’t mind the somewhat familiar sounding plot, this might prove to be a solid pick to binge over the next few days.

But tell us, what do you plan on watching on Netflix this weekend? As always, leave us a comment down below and stay tuned for more on what’s coming to the streaming site, as there’s a lot of good stuff on the way.