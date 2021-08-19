Netflix Announces First Movie Under Sony Partnership, The Crown Star To Lead

As the streaming wars continue to intensify, Sony need to play it smart to avoid losing ground on the competition they’ll never be able to make up. Universal, Disney, Warner Bros. and Paramount all either own or operate at least one subscription-based platform each, a luxury that Sony don’t have.

As a result, the company has sold a number of titles to various streamers for big bucks, with The Mitchells vs. the Machines and Hotel Transylvania: Transformania being auctioned off to Netflix and Amazon respectively in deals worth at least $100 million apiece. while they’ve also reached an agreement with the Mouse House that’ll eventually see movies and TV shows from the Sony back catalogue hit Disney Plus and Hulu.

Sony have additionally started to develop feature films designed exclusively for streaming, and Netflix gets first refusal on all of them. The first project to come from the arrangement has now been revealed, and it’ll star The Crown‘s Golden Globe winner Emma Corrin opposite the hugely talented Jack O’Connell.

Literary adaptation Lady Chatterley’s Lover is based on the D.H. Lawrence novel of the same name, and will follow Corrin’s Lady Chatterley as she navigates a life of wealth and privilege. Married to a man she falls out of love with, she ultimately breaks both societal and gender traditions to engage in a steamy affair with the gatekeeper of her vast English estate, placing happiness ahead of hierarchy.

Under the terms of the deal, Netflix can also release any of their Sony pickups theatrically, and looking at the talent involved there’s no reason why Lady Chatterley’s Lover won’t get a limited big screen release to ensure that it’s ultimately positioned as an awards season contender.