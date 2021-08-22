Netflix Is Adding 23 New Movies/TV Shows This Week
The Netflix grind always brings a slew of new content on a weekly basis, and whatever the streaming service’s latest buzzworthy original is the weekend prior almost instantly finds itself receding into the shadows of the cultural conversation whenever a shiny new toy for subscribers comes along.
While the platform typically tends to drop big hitters on a Wednesday and Friday for the most part, this week starts off with a bang when The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf premieres on Monday, encapsulating Netflix’s approach to expanding the library in microcosm.
It’s one of the countless video game adaptations in the works behind the scenes, it fits the anime mold the company are increasingly hedging their bets on, and it’s also a spinoff from one of the streamer’s most popular live-action TV shows ever. Based on that trio of factors, expect Nightmare of the Wolf to be troubling the higher end of the Top 10 in 24 hours or less.
Of course, there’s much more than that coming to the streaming wars’ dominant force between now and next Sunday, and you can check them all out below.
Released August 23
The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf *NETFLIX ANIME
Released August 24
Oggy Oggy *NETFLIX FAMILY
UNTOLD: Caitlyn Jenner *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Released August 25
Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Clickbait *NETFLIX SERIES
John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Motel Makeover *NETFLIX SERIES
Open Your Eyes *NETFLIX SERIES
Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes *NETFLIX SERIES
Rainbow High: Part 2
Really Love
Tayo the Little Bus: Season 4
The November Man
The Old Ways
The River Runner
The Water Man
Released August 26
EDENS ZERO *NETFLIX ANIME
Family Reunion: Part 4 *NETFLIX FAMILY
Released August 27
He’s All That *NETFLIX FILM
I Heart Arlo *NETFLIX FAMILY
Titletown High *NETFLIX SERIES
Released August 28
Bread Barbershop: Season 2
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha *NETFLIX SERIES
Not a great deal of what you’d call ‘must-see’ content, but The November Man is a solid little Pierce Brosnan actioner that stands a great chance of becoming a Netflix sleeper hit, while all of the usual boxes are ticked in terms of documentaries, original episodic ventures, in-house films and everything in between.
