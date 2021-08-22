Netflix Is Adding 23 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

The Netflix grind always brings a slew of new content on a weekly basis, and whatever the streaming service’s latest buzzworthy original is the weekend prior almost instantly finds itself receding into the shadows of the cultural conversation whenever a shiny new toy for subscribers comes along.

While the platform typically tends to drop big hitters on a Wednesday and Friday for the most part, this week starts off with a bang when The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf premieres on Monday, encapsulating Netflix’s approach to expanding the library in microcosm.

It’s one of the countless video game adaptations in the works behind the scenes, it fits the anime mold the company are increasingly hedging their bets on, and it’s also a spinoff from one of the streamer’s most popular live-action TV shows ever. Based on that trio of factors, expect Nightmare of the Wolf to be troubling the higher end of the Top 10 in 24 hours or less.

Of course, there’s much more than that coming to the streaming wars’ dominant force between now and next Sunday, and you can check them all out below.

Released August 23

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf *NETFLIX ANIME

Released August 24

Oggy Oggy *NETFLIX FAMILY

UNTOLD: Caitlyn Jenner *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Released August 25

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Clickbait *NETFLIX SERIES

John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Motel Makeover *NETFLIX SERIES

Open Your Eyes *NETFLIX SERIES

Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes *NETFLIX SERIES

Rainbow High: Part 2

Really Love

Tayo the Little Bus: Season 4

The November Man

The Old Ways

The River Runner

The Water Man

Released August 26

EDENS ZERO *NETFLIX ANIME

Family Reunion: Part 4 *NETFLIX FAMILY

Released August 27

He’s All That *NETFLIX FILM

I Heart Arlo *NETFLIX FAMILY

Titletown High *NETFLIX SERIES

Released August 28

Bread Barbershop: Season 2

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha *NETFLIX SERIES

Not a great deal of what you’d call ‘must-see’ content, but The November Man is a solid little Pierce Brosnan actioner that stands a great chance of becoming a Netflix sleeper hit, while all of the usual boxes are ticked in terms of documentaries, original episodic ventures, in-house films and everything in between.