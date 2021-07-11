Netflix Is Adding 23 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

Looking at the rate the platform continues to drop in-house movies and TV shows on a weekly basis, one day Netflix is going to boast a content library comprised entirely of originals and nothing else. That isn’t going to happen for a while yet, especially when you consider that over a dozen episodic titles have been canceled already this year.

This week in particular, the majority of the highest-profile newcomers got their start elsewhere, with the notable exception of Fear Street Part Three: 1666, the final chapter in the ambitious horror trilogy that’s been dominating the most-watched list for close to a week and a half. Looking at how 1994 and 1978 have fared, it would be safe to assume that the conclusion is going to draw in quite the crowd.

One movie definitely worth keeping an eye on is Gunpowder Milkshake, though. The streamer paid top dollar to acquire the distribution rights to the Karen Gillan actioner that the leading lady has described as having shades of both John Wick and Kill Bill, something readily inferred from all the footage we’ve seen so far. All told, there’s close to two dozen movies and TV shows heading your way over the coming week, and you can check out the full list below.

Released July 13

Ridley Jones *NETFLIX FAMILY

Released July 14

A Classic Horror Story *NETFLIX FILM

Gunpowder Milkshake *NETFLIX FILM

Heist *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

My Unorthodox Life *NETFLIX SERIES

Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendía? *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Guide to the Perfect Family *NETFLIX FILM

Released July 15

A Perfect Fit *NETFLIX FILM

BEASTARS: Season 2 *NETFLIX ANIME

Emicida: AmarElo – Live in São Paulo *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

My Amanda *NETFLIX FILM

Never Have I Ever: Season 2 *NETFLIX SERIES

Released July 16

Deep *NETFLIX FILM

Explained: Season 3 *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY)

Fear Street Part 3: 1666 *NETFLIX FILM

Johnny Test *NETFLIX FAMILY

The Beguiled

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

Twilight

Released July 17

Cosmic Sin

All five installments in The Twilight Saga should play well to the elder generation of Twi-hards, and could even expose the sparkly vampire blockbusters to an entirely new audience, as terrifying as the prospect of a resurgence sounds to those who survived the first bout of mania. Cosmic Sin is also on the way to deliver yet another questionable Bruce Willis effort that should still play well, given that sci-fi and star power always tends to perform on Netflix.