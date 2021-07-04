Netflix Has Cancelled 12 Shows So Far In 2021

As the world’s biggest streaming service with well over 200 million subscribers across the globe, Netflix are inevitably going to endure several misses to go along with the multitude of hits, especially when you consider the sheer volume of original movies and TV shows that they roll out on a weekly basis.

The financial implications of the Coronavirus pandemic saw the platform cancel a much higher number of shows than usual last year, including a couple that had already been renewed, while GLOW had already shot its Season 4 premiere before being binned. That ruthlessness has continued well into 2021, and as you can see from the full list below, a dozen shows have already bitten the dust, including several projects featuring big stars and even bigger budgets.

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!

#blackAF

Grand Army

Jupiter’s Legacy

La Revolution

Monarca

The Duchess

The Irregulars

The Crew

Country Comfort

Mr. Iglesias

Bonding

Sitcoms have never been particularly high on the agenda for Netflix, and that’s probably going to remain true for the foreseeable future after Jamie Foxx’s Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! and Kevin James’ The Crew were axed after just one season each, despite the presence of an Academy Award winning talent and small screen comedy veteran respectively.

The Jupiter’s Legacy experiment ended in disaster, with the company reportedly losing a huge amount of money on the first Millarworld adaptation, even if it did manage to score solid ratings in the first two weeks it was available to stream. Similarly, The Irregulars looked as if it had the potential to be a long term proposition, but the supernatural Sherlock Holmes spinoff’s performance clearly didn’t justify the investment.

We’re barely past the halfway point of the year, though, so you can guarantee there’s going to be at least a few more TV shows poised to wrap up their Netflix runs sooner rather than later.