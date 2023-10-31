Home Movies

Netflix knows what the people want after splurging 7 figures on a supernatural erotic thriller with ‘Deadpool 3’ director producing

You can already guarantee it'll be worth the investment.

river-wild
Image via Universal

Somewhere in the executive offices of Netflix headquarters, there’s probably a big red button marked “EROTIC THRILLER” that gets pummeled as soon as the opportunity to add a new salacious cinematic experience to the collection arises. Right on cue, then, Undying is on the way.

Without fail, every time the streaming service debuts a steamy new original for subscribers everywhere to enjoy, it winds up either very near or at the top of the most-watched charts. What was the biggest movie of this past weekend? Was it A-listers Chris Evans and Emily Blunt co-starring in the latest splashy exclusive directed by Harry Potter veteran David Yates? Of course not, it was the raunchy Burning Betrayal.

river-wild
Image via Universal

Based on nothing but past history, Undying is poised to become must-see viewing for Netflix’s army of subscribers who love nothing more than getting hot under the collar, and this one has a supernatural twist, too. Per Deadline, the company has shelled out a reported seven-figure sum to acquire the latest from Ben Ketai, who recently found success on the streamer with his thinly-veiled remake River Wild.

Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps outfit will produce, and the story follows a woman feeling suffocated by the trials and tribulations of motherhood who has an affair with a man she hasn’t seen since high school, only to discover that there’s a secret she’d rather not have found out.

Having also directed The Strangers: Prey at Night as well as penning Malevolent and The Forest, Ketai knows his way around atmospheric thrills and straight-up horror, so throwing some scintillating eroticism into the mix will guarantee Undying a seat at the top table whenever it moves through the production pipeline and ultimately hits screens.

Avatar
About the author

Scott Campbell

News, reviews, interviews. To paraphrase Keanu Reeves; Words. Lots of words.