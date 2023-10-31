Netflix knows what the people want after splurging 7 figures on a supernatural erotic thriller with ‘Deadpool 3’ director producing

Somewhere in the executive offices of Netflix headquarters, there’s probably a big red button marked “EROTIC THRILLER” that gets pummeled as soon as the opportunity to add a new salacious cinematic experience to the collection arises. Right on cue, then, Undying is on the way.

Without fail, every time the streaming service debuts a steamy new original for subscribers everywhere to enjoy, it winds up either very near or at the top of the most-watched charts. What was the biggest movie of this past weekend? Was it A-listers Chris Evans and Emily Blunt co-starring in the latest splashy exclusive directed by Harry Potter veteran David Yates? Of course not, it was the raunchy Burning Betrayal.

Image via Universal

Based on nothing but past history, Undying is poised to become must-see viewing for Netflix’s army of subscribers who love nothing more than getting hot under the collar, and this one has a supernatural twist, too. Per Deadline, the company has shelled out a reported seven-figure sum to acquire the latest from Ben Ketai, who recently found success on the streamer with his thinly-veiled remake River Wild.

Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps outfit will produce, and the story follows a woman feeling suffocated by the trials and tribulations of motherhood who has an affair with a man she hasn’t seen since high school, only to discover that there’s a secret she’d rather not have found out.

Having also directed The Strangers: Prey at Night as well as penning Malevolent and The Forest, Ketai knows his way around atmospheric thrills and straight-up horror, so throwing some scintillating eroticism into the mix will guarantee Undying a seat at the top table whenever it moves through the production pipeline and ultimately hits screens.