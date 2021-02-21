Netflix Reportedly Looking To Lock Henry Cavill Down For More Projects

Being Superman, Sherlock Holmes and Geralt of Rivia is an impressive resume for any actor, even if Henry Cavill‘s screen time as the first two of those iconic characters has been relatively limited. The actor first signed on to play the DCEU’s Big Blue Boy Scout a decade ago, but the studio have never shown much interest in developing a Man of Steel sequel, and three appearances in ten years is hardly a great return.

As for Sherlock, Cavill portrayed a well-received supporting role in Netflix’s smash hit Enola Holmes, only for his take on the legendary sleuth to find the streaming service facing legal action from the estate of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle for making him too emotional. And as we’ve seen over the last little while, the platform is going all-in on The Witcher, which is already positioned as one of the company’s marquee TV shows.

Having recently been knocked from its perch as the most-watched original series in Netflix’s history by the all-conquering Bridgerton, Geralt and the gang will be looking to reclaim the throne when season 2 of the show arrives, which will hopefully be long before the end of the year.

Henry Cavill Gives Filming Update On The Witcher Season 2 1 of 2

The Cavill/Netflix partnership has proven to be hugely fruitful so far, then, and we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us The Witcher was getting a live-action prequel long before Blood Origin was announced – that the two parties are keen to extend their working agreement throughout a number of future projects.

Exactly what they are remains unclear, but having only appeared in three movies in the last nine years that weren’t either franchise sequels or blockbusters designed with the intention of launching a multi-film series, it could conceivably involve smaller pics for Cavill to showcase his range as an actor in to continue proving that he’s not just a handsome meathead. Chalk that up as speculation for now, but again, we’re told that Netflix wants to remain in the Henry Cavill business for a while longer, and that can only be a good thing.