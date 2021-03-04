Netflix Reportedly Making New Overall Deal With Henry Cavill For More Movies And Shows

The news that J.J. Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates were rebooting Superman looks to have blown a sizeable hole in Henry Cavill‘s schedule for the foreseeable future. Warner Bros. never showed much interest in developing a direct sequel to Man of Steel, even though the fans have constantly voiced their support for the idea, and it appears that Cavill’s chances of headlining another standalone blockbuster are over.

While he’s still under contract and could make any number of cameo appearances across the DCEU’s upcoming slate, it does free him up to pursue other ventures. Of course, he’ll likely be playing Geralt of Rivia on Netflix’s The Witcher for at least a few more years, and there’s always the constant James Bond speculation, but now would be the ideal time for him to dive headfirst into an array of exciting new projects across multiple genres.

To that end, we’ve heard from our sources – the same ones who told us a Witcher prequel and an Extraction sequel were in the works long before they were announced – that Netflix are looking to tie the 37 year-old down to an exclusive development deal in order to lock him in for a series of potential movies and TV shows to bolster the content library.

While the streaming service typically signs exclusive contracts with production companies and not the talent themselves, Henry Cavill did launch his own Promethean Productions banner back in 2014, but the outfit has hardly been active since then. The Mission: Impossible – Fallout star is managed by Dany Garcia, though, who knows a thing or two about building a brand as the co-founder of Dwayne Johnson’s expansive Seven Bucks empire, so the actor’s team will certainly be able to net him the best possible deal should he commit his future to Netflix in any sort of significant capacity.