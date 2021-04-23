Netflix Reportedly Thinks They Can Make Enola Holmes As Big As Twilight

On the surface, there are very few similarities between The Twilight Saga and Netflix’s Enola Holmes, other than the fact that both are based on popular literary properties largely aimed at young adult readers. The former went on to spawn a massive and loyal fanbase that often bordered on the fanatical, while the five films in the series hauled in over $3.3 billion at the box office.

As for Enola, the first movie was originally set to be released theatrically by Warner Bros. before the Coronavirus pandemic came along and saw them sell off the distribution rights to Netflix, who scored a huge victory as a result after Millie Bobby Brown’s teenage sleuth headlined one of the streamer’s most-watched original pics ever that rode a very big wave of critical and audience acclaim.

Enola Holmes Character Posters Introduce The Whole Super-Sleuthing Family 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

There are still five more books in Nancy Springer’s novel series left to adapt, and director Harry Bradbeer wants to make them all, and we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us a Witcher prequel was coming to Netflix before it was announced – that the platform thinks that the Enola Holmes brand could attain the same levels of fame and visibility as Twilight.

Obviously, it’s something of an apples to oranges comparison given that one is a big screen fantasy romance franchise revolving around sparkling vampires and the other is a streaming exclusive focused on Sherlock’s kid sister solving mysteries using the power of deduction, so there’s not exactly a lot of direct connective tissue between the two. The YA phenomenon may have long since died off, but maybe Enola Holmes is the property to bring it roaring back to life, especially if Netflix do indeed follow through with plans for five more films.