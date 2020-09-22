Netflix Reportedly Wants Tom Holland For Legend Of Zelda, But It’s Early Days

Netflix’s love affair with video game adaptations looks to continue for some time yet.

Castlevania, Resident Evil, Devil May Cry and The Witcher have all already made their way to the streaming site or will be doing so soon, and it looks like we can add one more to that list in the form of The Legend of Zelda. Yes, whispers of a project based on the game have been floating around for a while now and last week, We Got This Covered brought you the news that Netflix is eyeing Tom Holland for the role of Link.

Though that still remains to be confirmed by the company itself, two trusted insiders have backed up our intel today, with Grace Randolph tweeting that it’s indeed true, but it’s still early, early days.

This is TRUE 😮#TomHolland is wanted for #LegendOfZelda but it’s very very early days – right now more of a #Netflix wish 💫 This would be on par with #HenryCavill on #TheWitcher so I see the thinking https://t.co/9aSztYqcII — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) September 22, 2020

Meanwhile, tipster Caleb Williams was a little more cryptic in his tweet, but also hinted that Holland is under consideration, saying:

Again, Netflix hasn’t commented on any of this just yet, but with We Got This Covered’s own sources pointing to it being the case, and now both Grace and Caleb saying the same thing, it seems that Holland is indeed being eyed to lead the adaptation. And really, why wouldn’t they be interested in him?

After all, it’s not too difficult to picture the actor as the adventurous, brave and loveable hero of Hyrule. And given that Link is a silent protagonist in Nintendo’s games, he could easily put his own spin on him and do something unique with the role. But like Randolph says above, it’s still early, early days for The Legend of Zelda and right now, there’s no guarantee that Holland will land the part.

Tell us, though, would you like to see the MCU star play Link? Or do you have someone else in mind? Sound off below and let us know.