Netflix Reportedly Wants Zack Snyder To Do A Vampire Movie For Them

Dracula is one of the two most heavily-adapted fictional characters ever alongside Sherlock Holmes, and while Netflix clearly have a thing for the iconic detective looking at the number of projects in the works even after The Irregulars was canceled, the streamer have also released or are developing a bunch of vampiric movies and TV shows to appeal to horror fans and bolster the content library.

Turkish series Immortals, one-season wonder V Wars, French miniseries Vampires, the BBC co-production that ironically saw Sherlock creators Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat tackle Dracula, Castlevania, Vampires vs. the Bronx, Jamie Foxx’s upcoming actioner Day Shift and many more are some of the Netflix exclusives to have dealt with the Nosferatu, and we’re now hearing that the platform could be eying another big name filmmaker to sink his teeth into the subgenre.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us Enola Holmes 2 was in active development long before it was confirmed – Netflix reportedly want Zack Snyder to apply his Army of the Dead magic to a vampire film, by taking the standard tropes and formulas of a typical effort starring the bloodsuckers and reinventing them in stylishly violent fashion.

Of course, there are no guarantees that Snyder would even be interested in spending a decade working with superheroes before moving onto zombies and then straight into vampires, but it looks as though we’re getting an Army of the Dead franchise and you can’t deny that the man loves genre, so it wouldn’t be a shock to hear. For now, though, the director has yet to settle on his next feature, but having been fairly inactive since the Justice League debacle started four and a half years ago, Zack Snyder might be back behind the camera with a vengeance.