The Netflix Top 10 Is Being Dominated By Horror Movies Right Now

We’re just over a week away from Halloween, so you shouldn’t be surprised to hear that horror movies are proving to be pretty popular with Netflix subscribers. Usually, the major studios would be releasing their biggest and scariest titles of the year in an effort to draw audiences in and score some bumper box office business, but with the calendar virtually empty, the various streaming services have swooped in to capitalize on the huge gap in the market.

In fact, half of the Top 10 most-watched list is currently being dominated by titles that aren’t all exactly horror movies in the strictest sense, but all offer different spins on a well-worn genre. The top spot goes to Kill List director Ben Wheatley’s Rebecca, the latest adaptation of the classic novel, and an ambitious one to tackle given that the 1940 version was Alfred Hitchcock’s first American movie that won the Academy Award for Best Picture.

Tremors: Shrieker Island, meanwhile, is continuing to prove surprisingly popular and takes second spot, which is impressive for a series that a lot of people had probably forgotten still existed. That puts it just ahead of Adam Sandler’s Hubie Halloween, which remains in the upper reaches of the chart despite being released over two weeks ago, once again proving that the Happy Madison frontman is one Netflix‘s most valuable assets.

The criminally underrated ParaNorman also features in the Top 10, as does The Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting. There isn’t a slasher film in sight, though, or even a big name horror franchise, and based on the titles that are proving popular, it looks like the whole family is enjoying scary movies this Halloween rather than just the older crowd.