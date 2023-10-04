Netflix unveils a high-powered blockbuster heist thriller that stands a good chance of avoiding the usual pitfalls of mediocrity for one key reason

Whenever Netflix reveals to the world that a high-powered heist thriller boasting splashy set pieces and a recognizable star, you can almost guarantee on mediocrity being the end result. However, the first trailer for Wingwomen stands a good chance of bucking that trend, if only for one major reason.

As we’ve seen countless times over through the likes of 6 Underground, The Gray Man, Red Notice, Heart of Stone, and most recently Reptile, the streaming service’s Hollywood efforts carrying big budgets, high concepts, and an air of criminality more often than not live to disappoint.

On the other hand, the platform’s international actioners – and genre films in general – tend to fare much better among critics, so it’s okay to feel positive about Wingwomen for the express purpose of the film hailing from France. Not only that, but Inglourious Basterds star Mélanie Laurent writes and directs, with the actress having plenty of previous with the company through the aforementioned 6 Underground and acclaimed sci-fi thriller Oxygen.

The story – which finds two expert thieves and longtime BFFs recruiting a third member of their team to assist in the fabled “one last job” – sounds derivative and formulaic, but the trailer looks decent enough. Free from the shackles of Stateside excesses that often yield over-indulgence and under-performance, Wingwomen might be one well worth keeping an eye on as it edges closer to releasing on Nov. 1.

Of course, there’s a chance it might suck immeasurably hard, but we’re keen to give Netflix’s international offerings the benefit of the doubt based on nothing but history.