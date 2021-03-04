Netflix Users Can’t Get Enough Of Ryan Gosling Movie That Was Just Added

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone drew widespread acclaim for 2016’s award-winning musical La La Land, but they actually starred together in another movie five years previously. That film, 2011’s Crazy, Stupid, Love, just landed on Netflix at the start of this month and it’s instantly shot up the charts to become one of the most popular titles on the platform. According to FlixPatrol, the romcom is the sixth most viewed movie on Netflix in the US today, and as you can see below, users just can’t get enough of it.

Crazy Stupid Love is on Netflix. you’re welcome — Log (@TheNamkceb) March 4, 2021

Crazy. Stupid. Love… 10/10 Netflix — Charlay J. Armstrong (@CStrong911) March 4, 2021

just noticed crazy stupid love was added to netflix today is a good day — moll is legrry’s wife MEEF DAY (@ftdtrry) March 4, 2021

Crazy Stupid Love is on Netflix ! This is NOT a drill — beyoncé ♌︎ (@beyonceromani) March 4, 2021

my fav movie crazy stupid love is on netflix!! <3 — 𝐵𝑙𝑖𝑠𝑠 🦋++*! 🙂 (@bliss_aIyss) March 4, 2021

Best thing to happen this year so far was Crazy, Stupid, Love being put on Netflix — Natalia 🦋 (@nattideleon) March 4, 2021

Crazy stupid love is on netflix now and I’ve already watched it 4 times…loveeee this movie🥺 — Raime🦋 (@lovealwaysraime) March 4, 2021

CRAZY STUPID LOVE IS ON NETFLIX??????? LETS GO EMMA AND RYAN NATION!!!!! — mickelle (@emmastvnes) March 4, 2021

Also, v happy Crazy, Stupid, Love is on Netflix. Prob one of my faves. — NUNU. (@AYYEJOYCE) March 4, 2021

Crazy, Stupid Love is on Netflix Love that movie — A R T I S (@BrieKnows1001) March 4, 2021

Crazy, Stupid Love is trending #5 on Netflix, as it should be. — Ken Kaniff (@Critical_Hulk) March 4, 2021

Crazy stupid love is on Netflix !!!!!!! 🥰🥰🥰🥰 — abigail ann ☽ (@abigailannn) March 4, 2021

Crazy stupid love is on Netflix… y’all I’m fucking geeked this is definitely top 10 of my favorite movies!😩😩 — Nikka. (@wheresneek) March 4, 2021

Crazy Stupid Love is on Netflix….LETS GO!!! — J.Hernandez (@trailmixgod) March 4, 2021

Crazy stupid love is on Netflix ❤️ — Kai ❤️ (@Kailyn_Melanie) March 3, 2021

Crazy, Stupid, Love is an ensemble piece featuring an all-star cast including Steve Carell, Julianne Moore, Marisa Tomei and Kevin Bacon, but Gosling and Stone’s terrific chemistry in it means they steal the show. Gosling plays Jacob, a serial womanizer, who encounters Cal (Carell), who’s just discovered his wife has cheated on him, and teaches him how to pick up women in bars. At the same time, though, Jacob has finally met a woman he really likes but who’s totally resistant to his charms – Stone’s Hannah.

To say anymore would be to spoil it, as the movie’s various plots start to interweave and connect in unexpected ways as the story progresses. It isn’t quite the best thing that Gosling and Stone have ever done – not even together – but it is a strong example of the genre. It’s Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a 79% critics score, and an almost matching 78% audience rating. As the site’s critical consensus puts it: “It never lives up to the first part of its title, but Crazy, Stupid, Love‘s unabashed sweetness – and its terrifically talented cast – more than make up for its flaws.”

Ryan Gosling is actually teaming up with Netflix for the streamer’s next major original movie, crime thriller The Gray Man, from the Russo brothers and co-starring Chris Evans, which is just about to start shooting. Emma Stone, meanwhile, leads Disney’s Cruella, which comes out this May.