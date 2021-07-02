Netflix Users Are Loving Channing Tatum’s New Movie

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller have already produced one Netflix animated movie this year, with The Mitchells vs. the Machines drawing widespread critical acclaim and dominating the most-watched list for weeks, and the duo are back just over two months later to bring audiences America: The Motion Picture, just in time for the Fourth of July weekend.

Obviously, it couldn’t be more different from The Mitchells vs. the Machines in almost every imaginable way. While the former is a family film that’s already a front runner for next year’s Best Animated Feature Academy Award, the latter is a gleefully inaccurate dramatization of how Channing Tatum‘s George Washington rose up against the English in anachronistic, foul-mouthed and incredibly bloody fashion.

If you take The Patriot, Archer, The Expendables, The Avengers, Team America and Star Wars, throw it into a blender and then dump it all over a team of talented comedians, then you’ve pretty much got what Netflix are offering. Naturally, the critical reactions have been more than a little mixed, but as you can see from the responses below, a lot of subscribers can’t get enough of America: The Motion Picture.

One and a half minutes in to America: The Motion Picture on Netflix and I exclaim out loud -to my sleeping dog, I guess – "What the fuck am I watching?!" while laughing at the absurdity of it all Here's hoping the next hour and 34 are just as great Are you kidding me 👇😂🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/XO3QlB70SH — TheTruthHurts (@DavidBSamuels) July 2, 2021

America: the motion picture on Netflix is hilarious AF. It's the way George Washington says John 3:16 after every sentence he considers as wise words. So stupid, I love it 😂😂😂 — Baby Gee (@FierceGlowrrie) July 2, 2021

America: the motion picture on Netflix is hilarious — D. B. Cooper (@Cthegoat22) July 2, 2021

Not sure if anyone of y'all are watching America the Motion Picture on Netflix, but I think you should. Much like the country it has its flaws, it's dumb as hell and full of shit.. but just like the country, it has its moments. — -James 🙈🙉🙊- (@Th33Hermit) July 2, 2021

It’s settled. America: The Motion Picture, on Netflix, is the greatest movie of all time. Of. All. Time. — stokedchaos (@stokedchaos) July 2, 2021

America the motion picture on Netflix got me weak — Mayhem Matt (@mayhem_mattt) July 2, 2021

Watching “America: The Motion Picture” on Netflix and I’m laughing my ass off. Watch it right now you silly bitch. — Swan Ronson (@SwanRonsonFPS) July 2, 2021

Yall… america: the motion picture on Netflix … lmao it’s so funny — fine (@timesnewrowan) July 2, 2021

if you like parody, history, and the show Archer you should watch “America: The Motion Picture” on netflix. this shit has me dying 😂 — Tater 🥔 (@Kayla_Annmarie) July 1, 2021

Pfft I don't get the bad reviews. Netflix's 'America: The Motion Picture' is a delightfully silly 90 mins! Is it perfect? Nah. It very much struggles to balance its high octane satire, absurdity, and sincere sentimentality. But it's a fine laugh with a few cracking jokes… pic.twitter.com/0XMRjeYZyu — Jon Bridges 🍿 (@jonnbridges) July 1, 2021

@netflix I want more history lessons like "America The Motion Picture"

Its a great movie. I vote it for Animation of the Year. — The Mad One (@madheadworld) July 1, 2021

Bro America: The Motion Picture on Netflix is WILD 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Thomas J. 😈 (@SHEWRAP) July 1, 2021

It’s going to take some effort to dislodge America: The Motion Picture as the wildest animated effort of 2021, and it could be the ideal viewing for the big national holiday once enough beers have been consumed and the danger of slipping into a food-related coma is a serious possibility. A Rotten Tomatoes score of 36% isn’t great, but it’s already managed to find a spot on the platform’s most-watched list after only premiering on Wednesday, so there’s evidently a huge number of people willing to check it out.