Netflix’s ‘Day Shift’ tops the weakest week for streaming in months

One of our favorite developments to come out of this summer’s entertainment sector is the sheer amount of love that Jamie Foxx has for Day Shift, the J.J. Perry-directed vampire movie that the famed comedian stars in. Despite not finding its footing with critics, that hasn’t stopped Foxx from displaying his passion for the film time and time again, even going as far as revealing that he hopes to turn the film into a franchise.

So imagine Foxx’s joy when he woke up this morning to the news of Day Shift having ascended to the top of the Nielsen streaming charts for the week of August 15-21. It was, perhaps, less impressive given that it was a week of some of the lowest streaming numbers as of late (it was the first time since April that nothing cracked a billion minutes of watch time), so whether this gives positive or negative connotations about the film may be up for debate.

Day Shift only just squeaked by the hit Netflix fantasy series The Sandman, wracking up just 10 million more minutes in watch time. Closely following were the likes of Stranger Things, Never Have I Ever, and NCIS. Day Shift was the only entry among its peers in the top ten to be a film rather than a series, in a list populated entirely by Netflix programming except for Disney Plus’ Bluey, a children’s animated series and the lone entry to come from outside of Netflix.

Day Shift features an ensemble cast of Foxx, Dave Franco, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, and Snoop Dogg. It follows a blue-collar pool cleaner named Bud (Foxx) who secretly hunts vampires in order to provide for his daughter and estranged ex-wife. When he kills the daughter of a powerful, high-ranking vampire, however, the stakes begin to skyrocket as he tries desperately to direct them into the hearts of his foes.

Day Shift is available to stream on Netflix.