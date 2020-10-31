Netflix’s New Horror Film Is Dominating Today

If you’re still looking for a horror movie to watch tonight, then Netflix‘s His House may be a good option. The thriller from Remi Weekes is already doing well with audiences and critics, to the extent that it’s now broken into the top five most popular films on the platform in the United States. What, then, can we attribute His House‘s success to?

Tackling the refugee crisis, Weekes’ picture benefits from a timely story by Toby Venables and Felicity Evans. The plot focuses on Bol (Sope Dirisu) and Rial (Wunmi Mosaku) as a South Sudanese couple forced into a dangerous journey to the UK, one that ends up with them being housed in a London building that holds disturbing secrets. Despite trying to assimilate, Bol has to deal with the ghosts of their past and how they’ve followed them to their new home.

Viewers have been quick to note the creepy atmosphere and jumpy moments in His House, as well as its willingness to tackle controversial issues and foreground a black cast. Indeed, when considered in the context of recent black-led genre work like Get Out and Us, it appears that His House might be another significant hit for Netflix as a home for content that may otherwise not have enjoyed a wide release.

The strong cast also includes Matt Smith in a supporting role, while Mosaku has been involved in this year’s Lovecraft Country, which shares a similar commitment to His House in foregrounding black history and trauma alongside supernatural elements. If His House isn’t to your liking, though, there’s plenty of other Netflix choices for Halloween, including current chart successes such as Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight, and lighter fare like Hubie Halloween and ParaNorman.

Have you had a chance to catch His House on Netflix yet, though? As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments section down below.