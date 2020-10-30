Home / movies

Creepy New Netflix Horror Movie Is Freaking Everyone Out

Fans have been celebrating Halloween since the start of September, and with the spookiest day on the calendar now less than 24 hours away, it looks as though Netflix have released a late contender to be named the year’s scariest horror movie. His House has been gaining solid buzz ever since the atmospheric first trailer was released, and the clip that debuted online yesterday was ten times more terrifying than most of the industry’s output despite running for less than a minute.

Remi Weekes’ social chiller is also the subject of widespread critical acclaim, but despite a strangely low IMDb score of just 5.7 His House holds a perfect 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes from over 30 reviews. The general consensus is that the character study at the center of the story is more than enough to carry the movie, but it also happens to be relentlessly frightening and packed with a thick atmosphere of dread and terror.

His House was added to the Netflix library today, and suffice to say it appears to have gone down very well with horror fans that have been completely freaked out by it, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

His House

If His House capitalizes on this wave of early online buzz, then it stands a very good chance of cracking Netflix‘s Top 10 most-watched list, especially with millions of people set to stay indoors for Halloween this year due to the continuing effects of the Coronavirus pandemic. If you want to curl up and be scared absolutely witless, then luckily the world’s biggest and most popular streaming service have dropped a new title that looks to be destined for instant cult classic status.

