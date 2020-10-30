Creepy New Netflix Horror Movie Is Freaking Everyone Out

Fans have been celebrating Halloween since the start of September, and with the spookiest day on the calendar now less than 24 hours away, it looks as though Netflix have released a late contender to be named the year’s scariest horror movie. His House has been gaining solid buzz ever since the atmospheric first trailer was released, and the clip that debuted online yesterday was ten times more terrifying than most of the industry’s output despite running for less than a minute.

Remi Weekes’ social chiller is also the subject of widespread critical acclaim, but despite a strangely low IMDb score of just 5.7 His House holds a perfect 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes from over 30 reviews. The general consensus is that the character study at the center of the story is more than enough to carry the movie, but it also happens to be relentlessly frightening and packed with a thick atmosphere of dread and terror.

His House was added to the Netflix library today, and suffice to say it appears to have gone down very well with horror fans that have been completely freaked out by it, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

watching his house on netflix and we’re both freaking out pls lmao — ✨⁷ (@modernmang) October 30, 2020

Currently watching His House on Netflix and I am loving this scary shit lol — Ol Puss Ass Heaux ♉️ (@kidd_tyedow2) October 30, 2020

Currently watching Netflix's newly released His House as tonight's horror viewing. Only half-way through and I've jumped so much I feel like I'm one degree away from having a prolapse. Highly recommend! — LUCY Mc (@hydrogenjukebox) October 30, 2020

@rhazybaby watch his house on Netflix. Scared the shit out of me, and I’m watching it on a plane on my cell phone — clean the tub, Rev Run! (@AnttDave) October 30, 2020

Just watched “His House” on Netflix.

Great film, great directing, poignant story 10/10👌🏾 — #EndSars🇳🇬🇳🇬 (@jayajaks) October 30, 2020

Really enjoyed Netflix’s His House. Good blend between drama and horror. The scare is a bit cheap but still made me scream 😅 — Emir Hartato (@emirhartato) October 30, 2020

Not for nothing but “his house” on Netflix is creepy asf — shayla ; (@shayla_xo) October 30, 2020

I’m watching His House on Netflix and it is a good fillum — bruce (@hanblic) October 30, 2020

i just finished watching this movie called his house on netflix and it’s fucking wild!!! if you’re looking for something new to watch for halloween go and watch that !!! honestly it’s sooo great to see a black thriller/horror film https://t.co/z4hgRVyiJ3 — Eudoria (@IoneIywoIf) October 30, 2020

If you’re looking for a really scary movie, ‘His House’ on Netflix is one of them. You’ll need to watch with one eye open and think happy thoughts though — World Peace~Indigo (@SnflowerJones) October 30, 2020

HIS HOUSE is on Netflix now and it's quite a powerful little horror. We'll worth a watch. https://t.co/nsqxNZuKW0 — J🎃sh Bart💀n (@bartonj2410) October 30, 2020

OK I have to pause "his house" (Netflix) now lol I just screamed my wits out 😑 — Lυɳα 🌼 (@LunaAlyeska) October 30, 2020

If His House capitalizes on this wave of early online buzz, then it stands a very good chance of cracking Netflix‘s Top 10 most-watched list, especially with millions of people set to stay indoors for Halloween this year due to the continuing effects of the Coronavirus pandemic. If you want to curl up and be scared absolutely witless, then luckily the world’s biggest and most popular streaming service have dropped a new title that looks to be destined for instant cult classic status.