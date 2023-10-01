Netflix’s latest acutely claustrophobic and relentlessly harrowing thriller washes ashore as its new #1 movie

After 16 consecutive days of the number one movie on Netflix boasting the world “Love” in the title following Love Is In the Air displacing Love at First Sight from the summit, the streak has been shattered after Spanish-language survival thriller Nowhere washed ashore as the streaming service’s biggest hit.

Per FlixPatrol, the ridiculously intense and agonizingly claustrophobic feature from Albert Pintó has debuted at the very top of the charts in 51 countries around the world in addition to cracking the Top 10 in close to 90 all-in, making it the latest in an impressively long line of nail-biting genre flicks to instantly seize the attention and capture the imagination of subscribers everywhere.

Bizarrely for a film that boasts no less than five credited screenwriters, the plot is remarkably straightforward and simple. Anna Castillo’s Mia – along with her husband – flee their totalitarian home country in a shipping container in an effort to seek out a better life. However, the pregnant protagonist ends up separated from her spouse, and plunged into a battle against the elements when she becomes alone and stranded at sea.

Reviews haven’t been especially enthusiastic, but that never really matters when it comes to Netflix thrillers as we’ve seen countless times before, with Nowhere basking in the glory that comes with becoming the biggest hit on the biggest streaming service.

The walls might be closing in on Mia, but the potential for the story itself to continue reigning atop the charts for at least a few more days is wide open.