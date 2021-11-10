New Batgirl Training Video Shows Just How Much Leslie Grace Can Lift

Batgirl star Leslie Grace has shared a new training video that shows just how much the DCEU’s Barbara Gordon can lift. As any superhero star would no doubt say, the most challenging part about playing a comic book role is the arduous process to get into shape in order to believably play someone who fights crime and saves the world for a living. Coming from a musical background, the In the Heights actress isn’t known for her action prowess but Grace is clearly looking to change that with her upcoming DC movie.

Last summer, the actress was announced to be heading Batgirl, as directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil el Arbi and Billal Fallah, much to the joy of fans as it meant that the beloved heroine was returning to the big screen — for the first time in live-action since 1997. Since then, Grace has proven how dedicated she is to portraying the character. And now we can see how her dedication is paying off.

Grace took to Instagram today to post a truly impressive look at how her training’s going. In the short clip, the star is shown to lift a 5KG weight. Check out her post below:

Batgirl is believed to have started shooting, and if it hasn’t it will very soon, as Grace is known to be in Glasgow, which will double up for Gotham City once again after previously doing so in The Batman. Despite this connection, the film will stand apart from Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight. Though the version of Batman due to feature is currently a mystery, J.K. Simmons is reprising his role as Jim Gordon from Justice League, suggesting it’s set in the Snyderverse.

Also co-starring Brendan Fraser as villain Firefly and Jacob Scipio in an unknown but key role, Batgirl is scheduled to stream on HBO Max sometime in 2022.