New behind-the-scenes stills released from ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

As Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to gross past $1 billion at the worldwide box office, more and more behind the scenes information has emerged. Director Jon Watts’ assistant, Ashley Morgan took to Instagram to share even more photos from the set of No Way Home.

No Way Home seems to have had its embargo lifted, with cast and crew now dispensing much more knowledge about the experience of making the film – including Andrew Garfield – who had spent the previous two years rejecting the mere concept of him existing.

Morgan’s first behind-the-scenes share came just a few days after the film was released, with her releasing a photo alongside stars Tom Holland and Jacob Batalon on her Instagram.

Other photos shared from the set include possibly the most interesting view into the Astral Plane sequences, with Benedict Cumberbatch speaking to director Jon Watts about shooting Tom Holland’s Spider-Man out of his body.

The stills also give a new peek into the fantastic bridge sequence that reveals returning cast members like Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin. Cast and crew are seemingly on a break in the photo, but it gives you a sense of just how many people are required for the scene.

A confusing still follows, with the photo taken seemingly from shooting the scenes with MJ and Peter Parker swinging through the city in the film’s opening sequence. The massive face in the window is hard to understand, but my best guess is that it’s just a mirror.

The last still is from the set for the school, with the “welcome back” entourage for Peter after he’s outed as Spider-Man. The blue screen is likely there to add extra people and detail in the background, as the school was mostly a built-up set and not a real building. This was probably done for privacy reasons which is unsurprising for a movie which had such immense secrecy.

The stills may not have revealed anything major, but it’s always interesting to see how films are made and the process around filming the modern movie blockbuster. Spider-Man: No Way Home is still in cinemas, and it is looking to reach the same box office success of Avengers: Endgame.