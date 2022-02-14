New 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' image

Hot off the heels of the latest trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a new on-set image has just dropped featuring some of the main players, such as Benedict Cumberbatch’s titular Stephen Strange.

The scene, posted on Twitter by Empire Magazine, features newcomer, Xochitl Gomez’ America Chavez, telling something important to both Stephen and Benedict Wong’s Wong, who sports a spiffy new getup, as they congregate in a New York alleyway.

Legendary director Sam Raim, the man behind the 2000s Spider-Man trilogy and the excellent Evil Dead horror trilogy, is helming the picture. Cumberbatch told the publication that it became a matter of “making it a Sam Rami picture” once he was tapped for taking over directing duties from the first film’s director, Scott Derrickson.

“Your head’s going to be spun,” he said.

One of the biggest things fans are hyped for in the new trailer is a tease for the return of the X-Men officially being inducted into the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Disney bought 20th Century Fox in 2019, which owned the rights.

The lone cameo is brief, but fans were quick to recognize the golden-voiced Patrick Stewart in the trailer, even if they did not glimpse his face. Stewart has long helmed the role of Professor Charles Xavier, the founder of the X-Men, in the films, the most recent appearance for which was 2017’s Logan.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness comes to theaters May 6.