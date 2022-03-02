New ‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’ promo showcases Gohan and Piccolo team-up

Dragon Ball Super fans have received a new exciting look at the upcoming film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, as the recently released trailer and poster teases a badass team-up of its stars Gohan and Piccolo.

Both Goku and Vegeta will be taking a backseat in this one as the film’s latest trailer showcases more of the story than we’d seen before. It appears that the newly revitalized Red Ribbon Army has taken Pam and Gohan while Piccolo strives to get her back to safety.

But this won’t be a simple task as we also see the film’s new Android antagonists Gamma 1 and Gamma 2.

While the new footage does provide a ton of new insight for fans and some impressive visuals presenting the movie’s unique CGI animation style, it’s the latest promotional poster for the film that really shows off the action.

In the poster we see Gohan teamed up with Piccolo once again as they engage in battle with Gamma 1 and 2. The whole image looks like a huge throwback to Dragon Ball Z.

While there hasn’t been a lot of Dragon Ball Super anime content recently since the release of Dragon Ball Super: Broly in 2019, it won’t be long before fans get their next taste of the franchise.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is set to launch in theatres on April 22.