New Ghostbusters: Afterlife Poster Heralds The End Of The World

Even though the sequel has been delayed from last summer to November of this year, fans have been waiting 32 years for Ghostbusters: Afterlife, so sixteen months was nothing in the grand scheme of things. At this stage, it’s safe to say the response will be a lot more enthusiastic than the last time we saw a new blockbuster starring New York’s resident paranormal experts.

On paper, all the pieces are there to deliver an exciting, entertaining, and nostalgia-tinged family fantasy that pays tribute to the legacy of the property while still building out the universe with sequels in mind. Harold Ramis’ Egon Spengler drives the plot, Jason Reitman steps in for his father Ivan behind the camera, while Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson, Dan Akroyd, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts all reprise their roles.

Of course, there needs to be much more under the hood of Ghostbusters: Afterlife than a two-hour trip down memory lane, and a brand-new poster released via Twitter reminds us that the core crew has the end of the world to contend with, as you can see below.

The early reactions were largely positive, offsetting some concerns that Ghostbusters: Afterlife might be a little too reverential when the most recent promo featured a notable lack of any jokes. The project appears to be in good hands, and we’ll finally be able to discover for ourselves when the film comes exclusively to theaters on November 19th.