New image from ‘The Batman’ teases an intense standoff

Thanks almost entirely to the latest issue of Empire magazine, we’re getting more information about Matt Reeves’ The Batman than ever before. Quite frankly, it’s about time, with one of the pandemic’s most tortured productions entering the final stretch as we rapidly approach a March 4, 2022 release.

The marketing campaign is finally beginning to ratchet up several notches, with viral tactics forcing enterprising fans to deduce the Riddler’s clues, while we’ve seen brand-new images teasing all the major players. On top of that, we now know that Bruce built his own Batmobile, and he’s barely on speaking terms with Alfred.

To cap things off, we’ve got another brand-new image courtesy of the aforementioned Empire, which teases an intense face-off between Robert Pattinson’s Dark Night and Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman, which you can see below.

Perhaps the most surprising and striking thing about the snap is that it doesn’t appear to be taking place in the middle of the night, a far cry from the rest of the production stills that have forced us to either squint really hard or adjust the brightness. We’ll take what we can get, though, with The Batman comfortably one of the most hotly-anticipated releases of 2022, especially when everyone involved keeps saying the right things.