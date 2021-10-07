New Last Night In Soho Character Posters Show Off The Lead Cast

Edgar Wright has never made a bad movie, and Last Night in Soho looks set to continue that streak. Released just in time for Halloween, the movie sees a fashion student transported back in time to London in the Swinging Sixties. At first, it’s all glitz and glamour, but soon things begin to go sour and, judging by the trailer, the dream turns into a full-on nightmare.

The film premiered at the Venice Film Festival and scored some rave reviews, with critics describing it as “incredibly stylish”, “masterfully assembled”, and saving particular praise for the lead performances. Thomasin McKenzie plays lead Eloise, with Anya Taylor-Joy the 1960s body she inhabits. Meanwhile, Matt Smith plays a 1960s man who appears to be a romantic interest but soon takes a sinister turn.

Now we have a new set of character posters showing them off (H/T, IndieWire):

The movie is also notable for featuring actual 1960s icons Terence Stamp, Rita Tushingham, and Diana Rigg – with this being the final movie Rigg made prior to her death in 2020. Wright said that he was working with her “right up until the end” and described having her on set as “a beautiful experience.”

This Halloween will see a lot of supernatural and slasher horror making its way to theaters, but Last Night in Soho aims to offer something a bit more psychological. Wright has said his inspirations were classic horror like Don’t Look Now and Repulsion, both of which lean into the fear of mental breakdown and ominous vibes rather than jump scares.

Here’s hoping this hits the mark. Last Night in Soho hits theaters on October 29th, 2021.