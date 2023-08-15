New ‘Maestro’ teaser drums up Oscars buzz for Bradley Cooper in less than 2 minutes

Seven Emmys, two Tonys, 16 Grammys, the Kennedy Center Honors, West Side Story, and celebrating the fall of the Berlin Wall with a performance of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9; indeed, to say that legendary conductor/composer Leonard Bernstein’s life was tailor-made for movies would be a drastic understatement, and with Maestro — the incoming filmmaking feat from one Bradley Cooper — well on its way, we’ll all get to drink in that particular marriage before long.

And we do mean marriage in a literal sense, too; as illustrious of a public life as Bernstein had, Maestro appears all but ready to take a glimpse into the more intimate side of his life, namely in his marriage to Felicia Montealegre, his wife of 27 years. And judging by this first teaser trailer courtesy of distributor Netflix, Cooper may have just crafted an Oscars campaign on the back of unadulterated humanity at its most touching.

The film stars Cooper and Carey Mulligan as Leonard and Felicia, respectively, while Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, Sarah Silverman, Michael Urie, Miriam Shor, and Gideon Glick shore up the supporting cast. Cooper also directs the film from a script he co-wrote with Josh Singer (Spotlight), and produces the film alongside Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg among others. Additionally, Maestro‘s score, appropriately enough, will consist entirely of Bernstein’s music.

Maestro is set to compete for the Golden Lion award at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 2, and will later receive a limited theatrical release on Nov. 22 before landing on its permanent home of Netflix on Dec. 20.