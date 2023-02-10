New ‘Quantumania’ featurette really wants you to know the CGI doesn’t suck this time

For all the colorful opinions that have swirled around the tail-end of the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s fourth Phase, some of the most prominent were the criticisms leveraged at the CGI. Indeed, whether it was She-Hulk or Ironheart, Marvel’s attention to CGI really fizzled out near the end of Phase Four, but what do you expect when you treat your VFX artists just a little bit better than trash cans?

In any case, we’ll cross our fingers that this new look at Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania points to better working conditions for the bread and butter of Marvel’s capacity for spectacle, because that would be the delectable cherry on top for the visuals we look to be getting in Ant-Man’s third (and, tragically, perhaps his last) outing.

In a new BTS video from IGN, the cast and crew of Quantumania promise us that going to see their new movie on the big screen is going to pay off tenfold thanks to the dazzling special effects that so many critics have already praised, and they brought their receipts in the form of a few snippets that might just convince James Cameron to think twice before taking another dig at the franchise.

It’s no surprise that the visual effects are being given some extra TLC with Quantumania; given that most of the film takes places in the wondrously bizarre Quantum Realm, movie magic was going to be an even bigger name of the game than it usually is with Marvel. Combine that with broccoli-esque folk, manta ray mounts, and the rest of the realm’s zany denizens, and it’s not hard to imagine that the visuals were at the top of the checklist for Quantumania, and it sounds to have paid off spectacularly.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will release to theaters on Feb. 17.