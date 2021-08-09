As fans continue to wait patiently for the first Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer to arrive having been burned several times already, it’s easy to forget given the sheer volume of rumors swirling around the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster that we’ve got no idea where the plot is headed.

Most of the talk has inevitably revolved around Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s proposed returns, and there’s going to be a lot of pissed off people if it doesn’t happen. We’ve also heard plenty of chatter about the villains being a multiversal Sinister Six drawn from both the Sam Raimi and Marc Webb timelines, while at least a couple of plot synopses have been leaked online, although there’s no way to confirm their veracity.

Despite such intense speculation, it’s worth keeping in mind that Tom Holland’s Peter Parker will most likely be a wanted murderer when No Way Home opens, having been framed for the death of Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio before having his secret identity outed to the world by J.K. Simmons’ Jonah Jameson.

New merch has been revealed that teases a connection to Far From Home‘s major antagonist, and as you can see below, it looks as though not everybody refuses to believe the friendly neighborhood web-slinger is an innocent man.

New Spider-Man: No Way Home Merch Teases Mysterio Connection 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Gyllenhaal hasn’t been confirmed or denied for Spider-Man: No Way Home as of yet, and there’s plenty of theories circulating online that Quentin Beck didn’t meet his demise at the end of the last movie. Clearly, he still has a lot of supporters despite being a fraud that orchestrated his own rise to fame, so clearing Spidey’s name will evidently be a top priority before the multiversal madness kicks in.