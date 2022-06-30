Thor: Love and Thunder is almost upon us, so the film’s talented ensemble has come together to reflect on Taika Waititi’s vision for the fourth Thor installment in the MCU.

In this BTS clip, which you can see below, the cast heaps praise on Waititi and his genius. According to Hemsworth, the director’s imagination is “second to none,” while Marvel newcomer Christian Bale thinks Taika is a “very bloody original filmmaker” and “mind-blowingly talented.” I don’t know about you, it’s not every day an actor of Bale’s stature calls a filmmaker he’s worked with “mind-blowingly talented,” so Waititi must be feeling particularly smug these days.

"#ThorLoveAndThunder is loud, in your face, and flamboyant."



Get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the camaraderie on set. And make sure you get your seat to the movie to take it all in: https://t.co/DdaVAcbbpJ pic.twitter.com/il1LRggrPj — Fandango (@Fandango) June 30, 2022

Taika himself claims that Love and Thunder will “double down on Ragnarok,” so it’s safe to presume that we’re in for quite an unpredictable and exhilarating ride.

There was a time when the God of Thunder had officially become the stalest superhero in the MCU line-up, in large part thanks to the unimaginative second installment in his solo subseries. But there was light yet at the end of the tunnel, and Kevin Feige sought that light out like his entire legacy depended on it. Enter Taika Waititi.

Inheriting the character from Joss Whedon’s troubled Avengers: Age of Ultron, the eccentric Kiwi filmmaker fundamentally changed Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, breaking him apart piece by piece and building something new on the ruined haughtiness of the character left by the days of Phase One. And the result was arguably one of the best MCU movies to ever grace the big screens.

Thor became so compelling so quickly that the MCU producers continued that streak well through Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame by taking him down riskier character paths still, though we can almost say with certainty that Love and Thunder will introduce audiences to the God of Thunder’s most unhinged version to date.

You can catch the movie in theaters starting July 8.