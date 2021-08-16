After the most recent trailer set alarm bells ringing with a lack of a concrete release date, nobody was really all that surprised when Venom: Let There Be Carnage found itself pushed back another three weeks until October 15th. The pandemic-era domino effect is far from over, and the symbiotic sequel won’t be the last big budget blockbuster to be moved around the calendar.

Looking at how the most recent batch of franchise sequels and original offerings have fared, Let There Be Carnage doesn’t stand a chance of matching the $850 million haul of its predecessor, but let’s hope that it’s a better movie. Tom Hardy didn’t think Venom was terrible, and it isn’t in many respects, but it’s hardly remembered as one of the comic book genre’s top tier efforts.

Now that another premiere has been decided upon by Sony, the marketing campaign will slowly but surely begin ramping up. Sure enough, a pair of eye-catching new posters have been revealed that tease the epic showdown between Hardy’s title hero and Woody Harrelson’s Carnage, which you can see below.

New Venom: Let There Be Carnage Posters Tease A Symbiotic Showdown

Cletus Kasady is one of the most dangerous, depraved and psychotic villains in the Marvel Comics back catalogue, so it’s exciting to thing what Woody Harrelson on prime scenery-chewing form can bring to the character, especially when he’s pitted against Hardy’s sweaty and permanently nervous Eddie.

The leading man has a much more vested stake in Venom: Let There Be Carnage as producer and co-writer second time around, and let’s hope he’s put the same sort of commitment into his behind the scenes duties as he did with his gonzo all-in performance in front of the camera last time.