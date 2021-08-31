Norman Osborn Will Reportedly Become [SPOILERS] In The MCU

He may not have been seen in the trailer, but that was almost certainly the laugh of Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin that reverberated around last week’s record-breaking Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer. The pumpkin bombs made it perfectly clear that we’re getting at least one version of Peter Parker’s arch-nemesis in the multiversal blockbuster, and Sam Raimi’s Norman Osborn has been heavily touted to lead the Sinister Six in the movie.

After that, nobody knows what the future holds for any of the cast and that even includes Tom Holland, who becomes a free agent once No Way Home is released. Of course, we’re expecting at least another trilogy out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s resident Web-Slinger, but the future of his enemies and allies remains unclear.

While we couldn’t confirm whether Dafoe would be the man for the job, we have heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Ben Kingsley was returning as Trevor Slattery in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings long before it was confirmed – that Marvel reportedly has plans in place for whoever their canonical Norman Osborn may be to suit up as Iron Patriot.

We’ve seen the star-spangled armor before in Iron Man 3 when Don Cheadle’s Rhodey was in the suit, but Osborn was the first Iron Patriot during the Dark Reign comic book arc. Naturally, he can’t quite escape his villainous ways and ends up imprisoned after his nefarious impulses get the better of him, and it’ll certainly be an intriguing twist for the MCU to place the infamous Oscorp head on the side of good, if only for a little while.