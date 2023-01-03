Not every ‘Star Wars’ supporter is upset another year will pass without a new movie

December 20 marked the third anniversary of The Rise of Skywalker – to date the final theatrical Star Wars release. This wasn’t supposed to happen: in the late 2010s, Disney and Lucasfilm were planning on releasing a new movie every year, before the failures of Solo: A Star Wars Story and the disastrous The Rise of Skywalker saw the focus switch to Disney Plus shows instead.

Since then, Star Wars has made a comfortable home for itself on the small screen, with hits like The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Andor keeping the flag flying high for the franchise. Understandably, though, some fans are missing the cinematic experience:

Remember when we were supposed to get a Star Wars movie this year pic.twitter.com/ZMWZOKys6H — Lacey Gilleran (@laceygilleran) January 2, 2023

The movie in question is Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron, an X-Wing adventure about “a new generation of starfighter pilots as they earn their wings and risk their lives in a boundary-pushing, high-speed thrill-ride.” This was scheduled for release in 2023, though it appears the project has been put on semi-permanent hiatus.

On the other side of the coin, many fans are perfectly happy for Star Wars to take its sweet time returning to theaters, as the Disney Plus shows are so enjoyable:

Fair – I do miss going to the movies tho — Lacey Gilleran (@laceygilleran) January 3, 2023

Three or four years of waiting is the blink of an eye to a seasoned fan:

I've learned patience. I remember waiting 16 years for a new Star Wars movie. pic.twitter.com/yak8faJfMh — OldHandsaw (@OldHandsaw) January 2, 2023

Just give us more Andor and we’ll be happy as clams:

But we got ANDOR – quite literally the best Star Wars thing that has ever happened — Phantom Skeletron (@DystopianDisco) January 3, 2023

Many just want them to get the next Star Wars movie right and not rush things:

Yes, quality > quantity any day! Too bad Disney usually don't roll like that.



However Andor was a very nice surprise, with appearent quality storytelling — Enfys Nest (@EnfysNest3) January 2, 2023

And the next few months will be a bonanza of new content:

At least we get Mando S3 after 2 1/2 years or so in 2 months with TBB on Wednesday — Rpm_1087 (@Rpm1087) January 3, 2023

As it currently stands, the next Star Wars theatrical release will be Damon Lindelof’s new movie, which will be set after The Rise of Skywalker, and feature some sequel trilogy characters. Not much is known about this project, though reports are that it’ll begin shooting in May, and that Disney and Lucasfilm are keen to hit that holiday 2025 window.

For now, we agree with the fanbase that we don’t mind waiting, so long as the Disney Plus lineup maintains this level of quality.