Not every ‘Star Wars’ supporter is upset another year will pass without a new movie
December 20 marked the third anniversary of The Rise of Skywalker – to date the final theatrical Star Wars release. This wasn’t supposed to happen: in the late 2010s, Disney and Lucasfilm were planning on releasing a new movie every year, before the failures of Solo: A Star Wars Story and the disastrous The Rise of Skywalker saw the focus switch to Disney Plus shows instead.
Since then, Star Wars has made a comfortable home for itself on the small screen, with hits like The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Andor keeping the flag flying high for the franchise. Understandably, though, some fans are missing the cinematic experience:
The movie in question is Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron, an X-Wing adventure about “a new generation of starfighter pilots as they earn their wings and risk their lives in a boundary-pushing, high-speed thrill-ride.” This was scheduled for release in 2023, though it appears the project has been put on semi-permanent hiatus.
On the other side of the coin, many fans are perfectly happy for Star Wars to take its sweet time returning to theaters, as the Disney Plus shows are so enjoyable:
Three or four years of waiting is the blink of an eye to a seasoned fan:
Just give us more Andor and we’ll be happy as clams:
Many just want them to get the next Star Wars movie right and not rush things:
And the next few months will be a bonanza of new content:
As it currently stands, the next Star Wars theatrical release will be Damon Lindelof’s new movie, which will be set after The Rise of Skywalker, and feature some sequel trilogy characters. Not much is known about this project, though reports are that it’ll begin shooting in May, and that Disney and Lucasfilm are keen to hit that holiday 2025 window.
For now, we agree with the fanbase that we don’t mind waiting, so long as the Disney Plus lineup maintains this level of quality.