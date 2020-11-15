The NYPD Has Arrested The Man Who Attacked Rick Moranis

In news that also doubled as 2020 in a microcosm, Rick Moranis found himself back in the headlines for the first time in a long time when he made a surprise cameo in a commercial for Ryan Reynolds’ Mint Mobile service, leading to the internet labeling his return to the screen as one of the few highlights of an otherwise awful year, only for the news to break just a few weeks later that the 67 year-old had been the victim of an unprovoked attack while out walking near his New York City home.

Reynolds almost immediately sent his condolences for subjecting the Ghostbusters and Spaceballs star to 2020, while the NYPD issued footage of the assault and offered a $2500 reward for any information that would help them identify and apprehend the suspect. We haven’t heard much about the case since then, but the police department recently took to social media and revealed that they’d finally arrested and charged someone, as you can see below.

Thanks to an eagle-eyed sergeant from @NYPDTransit, this suspect has been apprehended and charged. https://t.co/cKtkgzc3vU — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 14, 2020

Moranis was said to be shaken up and suffering from some head and neck pain after the incident, but in the grand scheme of things, he was reportedly okay. And the fact that they’ve now caught the man who did it is certainly good news.

As for where we’ll see the actor next, well, having largely stayed out of the public eye for over 20 years now, you can’t imagine that he’d be in any rush to end his self-imposed exile from Hollywood. That being said, he’s set to star in his first live-action movie in almost a quarter of a century when he teams up with Josh Gad for Honey, I Shrunk the Kids sequel Shrunk. And given that Ryan Reynolds has already tempted him back in front of the camera once before, maybe he should go all out and try to convince Rick Moranis to take a role in Deadpool 3 whenever it ends up happening?