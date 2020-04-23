Wonder Woman 1984’s Official Rating Has Been Revealed

Wonder Woman 1984, the highly anticipated sequel to Patty Jenkins’ original film, has received an official rating and as you’d imagine, it’s in keeping with its predecessor’s tone.

After waiting for three years, fans of Gal Gadot’s Diana Prince will get to watch her next major adventure on the big screen this August. The sequel was originally intended for release on June 4th, but Warner Bros. had to postpone the premiere date to address COVID-19 concerns. Now, with the outbreaking continuing to spread at a terrifying speed, one of the movie’s stars has even voiced doubt about whether it’ll make the August 14th deadline.

Still, that doesn’t mean we can’t get excited about Jenkins’ new flick. These past few weeks have been gracious towards DCEU fans as they got to see a lot of new images from WW84, including magazine covers that featured the Goddess in her Golden Eagle Armor. Some stills even gave us a fresh look at what the confrontation between Gadot’s character and Kristen Wiig’s Cheetah is going to look like.

It’s safe to say that fans can barely contain their excitement. Unfortunately, though, we still have to wait almost 4 months before the movie hits theaters, and even more if the pandemic doesn’t die down by then. Yet all’s not lost; it appears that Warner Bros. has submitted a final cut of Wonder Woman 1984 and the film’s official rating has been revealed. As you’d expect, Jenkins has managed to avoid the R word and landed a PG-13 rating for “sequences of action and violence.”

Lately, there’ve been talks about movies skipping theatrical release altogether, but since Marvel didn’t go down that path with Black Widow, it’s clear that Warner Bros. would want to wait for a more appropriate situation to get the most out of this sequel as well, lest they risk losing too much revenue and profit from the gross and other merchandising opportunities.

At any rate, if you’re having a hard time waiting for Wonder Woman 1984, join the effort to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 so that WB can show the movie to us on the newly planned release date.