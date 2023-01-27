One fan theory proves that ‘The Menu’ demands multiple viewings

It’s no uncommon decision to save the best for last, and 2022 exemplified this with The Menu, a smart, scathing horror comedy released on the tail end of a year that could etch its name into the horror history books. Indeed, with its finely crafted characters, surreal plot lines, and big middle finger to elitist culture, The Menu rocked our socks while giving us more than a bit to chew on.

Naturally, it’s a film that will offer up a different experience each time you watch it, given the many different angles director Mark Mylod navigates, and the internet has subsequently picked it apart time and time again. Despite its unique approach to its ideas, it seems that Mylod isn’t above incorporating a motif as old as time into his work, if one user on r/FanTheories is to be believed.

In short, after the original poster recalled an interview from cast member John Leguizamo about how the film reminded him of the seven deadly sins, they gave the film a rewatch, and managed to pick out a vessel for each sin amongst the restaurant’s staff and patrons, such as food critic Lillian representing pride, given her sole goal of uplifting her own ego, and Tyler’s embodiment of envy for his pitiful desire to be a part of elitist foodie culture.

This theory is only bolstered by Chef Slowik’s drowning of investor Doug Verrick in the style of a fallen angel, and the fact that all of the patrons and staff, save for Margot and the previously departed, burned to death at the end of the film, offering up a clear allegory for Hell.

It’s a safe bet that this is less of a fan theory and more of an observation, but either way, it only goes to show that The Menu is always prepared to offer up a second, third, and fourth course with every viewing.