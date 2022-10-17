One of Marvel’s best-ever villains laughs maniacally in the face of renewed adulation

Quite a few spectacular villains have graced the screens of Marvel projects.

The MCU boasts nearly 30 films in total, and — for the most part — each one contains a different villain. These costumed criminals, plucked directly from the pages of our favorite comic books, are vital elements to what makes the best MCU films truly shine.

Not all villains are created equal, however. Some of the MCU’s most memorable villains have left a far more permanent mark on the Marvel universe — and the audiences that enjoy it — than others. One is recently being celebrated as the franchise’s supreme movie villain, after his recent return in Spider-Man: No Way Home left audiences absolutely dazzled.

A discussion about the MCU’s best recent villains quickly led to widespread love for Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, as people shoved aside Scarlet Witch, Gorr the God Butcher, and even Wenwu in favor of the glider-riding billionaire with the world’s best maniacal laugh.

A few arguments were raised for characters like Wanda, whose complexity and lack of true villain-hood struck some viewers as more intriguing than Green Goblin, but the MCU’s horde of fans quickly turned the tides in favor of Dafoe’s utterly iconic Goblin.

Bro really comparing green goblin with those 3 bums. — ⋅⋅⋅⋅⋅⋅⋅ (@OMGMaw) October 17, 2022



Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin was magnificent and exceptional#GreenGoblin https://t.co/PvdVc5VQld — Parsa (@Parsa44010208) October 17, 2022

Green Goblin will never be topped. https://t.co/jgTm0853Ke — darhk 🎃 #PANTHERTRIBE (@Darhk1x) October 17, 2022



There’s just no beating Dafoe’s stellar portrayal of one of the comic world’s most insane characters. This man could give Joker a run for his money.

Man showed everyone how to be a top tier villain in 2002, then came back nearly 20 years later and showed everyone how it's done again without skipping a beat.



Absolute Legend. 🔥#GreenGoblin #SpiderMan #SpiderManNoWayHome #Marvel #MCU #WillemDafoe pic.twitter.com/NGuokJaY5O — Puerto Rican Ranger 🇵🇷 (@PuertoRanger) October 17, 2022

For me it has to be Green Goblin. Its insane how badass and awesome William defoe still is after 20 years since last. Every scene he had in no way home, every dialog, every facial expression he had in the movie was pure epic and ledgendary. So for me he/Green goblin is the best — Kim Gustafsson (@KimGustafsson93) October 17, 2022

The conversation is pushing fans to revisit some of their favorite Green Goblin moments, particularly from the original 2002 Spider-Man flick. They’re raining praise on his best moments in the breakout comic book release, and reminding newer fans that he rekindled that same manic energy nearly 20 years later.

Green Goblin came back after 20 years just to show that he’s still the best villain https://t.co/XuNiaKOEoh — it's T ✮⁶𓅓 (@TT_FromMTV3) October 16, 2022

I love this this scene from Tobey's Spider-Man because it really captures the tenacity and evil of Defoe's Green Goblin.

The way he squints his eyes and looks out the window when he hears the blood drop.

And Pete uses his quickness to easily adapt to the situation. Good writing. pic.twitter.com/xNI7GqYSQZ — ChaMpiON (@champion029) October 17, 2022

Green Goblin deadass came back after 20 years to assert his dominance as the greatest Marvel movie villain of all time pic.twitter.com/XWpmCKgelM — Persona Hearts: KINGDOM HEARTS IV / Versus XIII (@PersonaHearts5R) October 16, 2022

Wanda, Wenwu, and the others are all well and good, but there’s just no beating the instant icon that is Willem Dafoe. His portrayal of Green Goblin is impossible to beat, and the MCU wasn’t even willing to try. It recognized he was unbeatable in the role and made the perfect decision, bringing him back for No Way Home. Now if only it could happen again, so audiences could enjoy one more dose of Dafoe’s addictive madness.